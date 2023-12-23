COP RAPES GRADE 7 PUPIL

A 32-YEAR-OLD police officer stationed at Mphoengs in Matabeleland South province is in soup after he allegedly raped a Grade 7 pupil.

The matter came to light at Plumtree Magistrates Courts yesterday.

The cop, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor, appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware, who remanded him in custody to January 9. He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The suspect dragged her inside the room and raped her once.

She narrated the assault to her mother, who escorted her to the police station to file a report. Newsday