COP FREES FIVE CELLPHONE THIEVES

A POLICE officer who ordered a constable to free five suspected thieves accused of stealing cellphones, is now before the courts on charges of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer.

A junior police officer, Ignatious Magejo, tipped off the superiors about Forbes Dombo’s conduct, leading to his arrest.

Dombo appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Donald Ndirowei yesterday and was remanded in custody pending his bail ruling.

Prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje alleged that on November 15 at ZRP Budiriro, five men were arrested and detained at the station on allegations of theft. Three cellphones were recovered from them.

However, the following day, Dombo allocated the docket to Constable Manwere and instructed him to treat the case as disorderly conduct and made the five to pay a US$5 fine each to be set free.

Dombo did not exercise due diligence in handling the case as he was supposed to instruct the investigating officer to treat the recovered cellphones as exhibits and investigate the theft case. Herald