CHINA DONATES MILITARY HARDWARE TO ZIM

ZIMBABWE, a regional giant in peace-keeping efforts and stability, yesterday received a shot in the arm from its all-weather friend China in the form of military support that will go a long way towards the modernisation of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF).
Over the years, Zimbabwe, which maintains a “friend to all
and enemy to none” foreign policy thrust, has been a major player in
peace-keeping efforts on the African continent, playing a sterling role in
countries like Somalia, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo and Angola.
Presently, the country is part of the joint SADC Mission in
Mozambique that is securing peace in the wake of terrorism in the Cabo Delgado
region.
With the threat of terrorism rising in the region, Zimbabwe
yesterday took delivery of military equipment that is expected to go a long way
in reinforcing its defence capabilities especially against emerging global
threats of terrorism.
Speaking at the handover ceremony of the military equipment
at Inkomo Barracks, President Mnangagwa said the innumerable support and
investment rendered by China towards Zimbabwe’s development is a reflection of
strengthening relations between the two countries.
“This gift of an assortment of strategic military equipment
is testimony of the strong fraternal relations between Zimbabwe and the
People’s Republic of China, under our present framework of Comprehensive
Strategic Partnership.
“It is indeed pleasing that the enduring relations between
our two countries continue to grow, including in the strategic area of military
cooperation.
“This dates back to Zimbabwe’s protracted war of liberation
and has deepened under the Second Republic, as evidenced by the innumerable
support and investment our country is receiving from China. This spans across
all sectors of the economy,” he said.
President Mnangagwa said even after the attainment of
Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980 China has remained a resolute friend of the
country.
“May I once again recognise China as a consistent friend of
Zimbabwe. Over the last 23 years, the socio-economic growth, development and
prosperity of our country has been weighed down by the albatross of the Western
imposed illegal sanctions. Throughout this period, China has been a true and
reliable ally. We are forever thankful.
“In supporting us in Zimbabwe, along with many other
nations in Africa and the world at large, the People’s Republic of China is
applauded for accelerating people-centred development for a shared future for
mankind. Particularly, we note and stand ready to play our part under the
Global Development Initiative as well as the Belt and Road Initiative,” he
said.
President Mnangagwa, who is the Commander in Chief of the
Zimbabwe Defence Forces, said Zimbabwe was grateful for the unflinching
friendship between its military and the People’s Liberation Army.
Such donations, he added, would go a long way in
modernising Zimbabwe’s military, as well as ensuring the ZDF remains an
indomitable and efficient force.
“Today, this delivery of Military Gratis Equipment valued
at 200 million RMB (US$28 million) will go a long way towards consolidating our
ongoing quest to modernise the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.
“The additional dispatch of a training team of experts to
train military personnel is most welcome and complements my Government’s
multi-pronged programme to capacitate our military to be more responsive to
both traditional and contemporary security threats.
“Furthermore, the equipment and training programmes being
conducted by members of the People’s Liberation Army will assist in ensuring
that the ZDF remains an efficient and capable Force, able to play its part as
enshrined in our Constitution and in line with regional, continental and global
expectations,” he said.
Zimbabwe, said President Mnangagwa, is ready to consolidate
partnerships with countries such as China on the basis of mutuality.
“Under the Second Republic, ‘Zimbabwe is a friend to all
and enemy of none’. We, thus, stand ready to scale up partnerships with China
and other progressive countries in the comity of nations, on the basis of
mutual benefits and cooperation, towards shared prosperity and global peace,”
he said.
President Mnangagwa added that partnership between the ZDF
and the People’s Liberation Army have continued on an upward trajectory as
evidenced by prior donations.
“With regards to our partnership between our Zimbabwe
Defence Forces and the People’s Liberation Army, I recall that in 2020, the ZDF
received a donation of gratis medical equipment from China, for the VVIP and
Military Referral Hospital under construction at the Manyame Air Force Base.
“Subsequently, the People’s Liberation Army, dispatched a
technical team, led by Group Captain Geng Jie, to appreciate the structure and
progress made to date. We are grateful for such a show of unwavering
friendship,” he said.
The Head of State said Zimbabwe stands ready to support
initiatives that foster global peace and denounce “undue interference” in
sovereign countries’ affairs.
“Our country will continue to support all efforts to
strengthen multi-lateralism and dialogue in global peace initiatives. We
strongly oppose all forms of double standards, hegemonic tendencies and the
undue interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states,” he said.
President Mnangagwa went on to express gratitude to his
“dear brother” Chinese President Xi Jinping for the thoughtful military aid.
“Let me conclude by thanking you, Ambassador Zhou Ding and
the Chinese Embassy Staff for promoting closer cooperation and investments
between our two sister Republics and ensuring that the various projects we are
undertaking, come to fruition.
“Finally, Your Excellency, Ambassador, Zhou Ding, may you
kindly convey warm greetings and our sincere gratitude to His Excellency,
President Xi Jinping, and through him, to the people and Government of the
People’s Republic of China, as well as the People’s Liberation Army, for this
generous gift,” he said.
China’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Zhou Ding described
Zimbabwe as “a great friend” hence the donation of the state of the art
equipment.
Amb Zhou said the two countries’ militaries would continue
to strengthen their cooperation. Herald
