BOB NYABINDE DIES

Jazz musician Bob Nyabinde passed away yesterday evening.
He was 68. A post shared on his official Facebook said:
“The great songwriter has fallen.
“Go well jazz legend. Sing with the angels.”
Nyabinde had been unwell for a while after being diagnosed
with diabetes.
He was known for his chart-topping debut album “Pane
Nyaya”, released in 2002.
The album established him as a prominent figure in
Zimbabwean Afro-Jazz music.
It contained several hit songs, including “Chabuda Hapana”
and “Mombe Yasamanyika”, which further cemented his popularity. Sunday Mail
