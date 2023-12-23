BOB NYABINDE DIES

Jazz musician Bob Nyabinde passed away yesterday evening.

He was 68. A post shared on his official Facebook said: “The great songwriter has fallen.

“Go well jazz legend. Sing with the angels.”

Nyabinde had been unwell for a while after being diagnosed with diabetes.

He was known for his chart-topping debut album “Pane Nyaya”, released in 2002.

The album established him as a prominent figure in Zimbabwean Afro-Jazz music.

It contained several hit songs, including “Chabuda Hapana” and “Mombe Yasamanyika”, which further cemented his popularity. Sunday Mail