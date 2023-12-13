ARTISTS MOURN ZAHARA

PASTOR Charles Charamba yesterday joined the world in mourning top South African artiste Zahara, who died on Monday night.

Born Bulelwa Mtukukana, the award-winning singer died at a Johannesburg hospital, aged 36.

Reports from South Africa say Zahara had liver complications before she was admitted to hospital.

Charamba tweeted: “RIP Zahara, the musical jewel. What further saddens me is that she excelled at her entry point and we lost her before getting what I believe was going to be her real best. I say John 14;1-3 to the region.”

Dereck Mpofu, who first worked with Zahara in 2014, was equally gutted.

“Rest in Peace Zahara. In 2014, at the second edition of the Green Concert, I had the honour of hosting Zahara at the 7 Arts Theatre as the Green Ambassador.

“It was my first experience hosting an international artist and I was nervous about what to expect.

“She was very easy-going, a talented but simple girl who enjoyed her craft. This one hit hard because she still had a lot to offer the world.”

South Africa-based music promoter Chris Musabayane, who hosted her on several occasions in Zimbabwe, added:

“Death gives us sleep, eternal youth and immortality”.

Selmor Mtukudzi said: “What a terrible loss.”

Comedienne Madam Boss posted:

“The legend . . . Zvinorwadza izvi. Gone too soon ZAHARA.”

Event management guru, Wanisayi “Mahwindo” Mutandwa, said:

“Rest in peace artist.”

Fellow South Africans — Thandiswa Mazwai, Lady Zamar and Boity — urged their Government to honour Zahara.

South African Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, consoled the family in a tweet.

“I am very saddened by the passing of @ZaharaSA, my deepest condolences to the Mkutukana family and the South African music industry.

“Government has been with the family for some time now. Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact in South African music.” H Metro