ZEC : WE ARE NOT BOTHERED

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) says it will not entertain any complaints of rigging and electoral malpractices raised by opposition party candidates in the Gutu West constituency by-election held on Saturday.

Zanu PF candidate John Paradza emerged the winner after polling 12 147 votes against Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Ephraim Morudu who garnered 1 258.

Independent candidate Sebastian Mudzingwa polled 1 775, while Robson Kurwa of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) got 138 votes.

Morudu and Mudzingwa refused to endorse the results, citing massive irregularities, among them voter intimidation by Zanu PF. The opposition party candidates complained that Zanu PF affiliate Forever Associate of Zimbabwe (FAZ) frogmarched some voters to polling stations demanding serial numbers of ballot papers from them after they voted.

They also accused FAZ members of setting up booths at polling stations ordering voters to register with them after casting their ballots. They also accused Zanu PF members of campaigning within polling stations on voting day in violation of the Electoral Act.

“We are also concerned about the high number of assisted voters in the election. Our polling agents were victimised and villagers were being forced to reveal who they voted for outside the polling station,” said CCC secretary for elections Ian Makone.

Elections were not held for the Gutu West constituency on August 23 after the polls were suspended following the death of one of the candidates Christopher Rwodzi who died in a road accident.

Zec deputy chairperson Rodney Kiwa said the electoral body was not bothered that some candidates had refused to sign the V23 form to endorse the results.

“We will not force them to endorse the results. That is their choice. We have nothing to do with that issue. What we know is that the election was run perfectly, and I say very perfectly. So whatever they are saying is none of our business. As Zec we can’t force anyone to sign for the results. I will not even bother to comment on that,” he said. Newsday