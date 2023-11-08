YOU ARE NOT ON HOLIDAY : ED TELLS AMBASSADORS



DIPLOMATIC postings must never be mistaken for holiday resorts but rather are platforms to deliver traceable results through upscaling trade relations that benefit Zimbabwe while increasing its global visibility, President Mnangagwa has said.

This is in tandem with the country’s foreign policy thrust which now includes the key pillar of international investments and is in congruence with the national vision to become an upper middle class economy by 2030.

As Zimbabwe continues to engage and re-engage all nations of the world, the President has reminded his Ambassadors that their country, despite being a friend to all and an enemy to none, is not a second class nation.

Spelling out his vision to the country’s Ambassadors and Consul Generals at State House in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said it was the diplomats’ duty to popularise the country’s policies especially the “Zimbabwe is open for business mantra”.

As members of the diplomatic service, he said, they are a vital cog of his administration and through their individual and collective skills, as well as love for the country, Vision 2030 will be a reality.

“I, therefore, challenge you to work harder to produce tangible outcomes and results that impact on the overall growth of our country’s GDP and improved quality of life for our people.

“Diplomatic stations are not holiday resorts; you must work and deliver traceable results for the country. None but ourselves will build the Zimbabwe we all want. You must play your part,” President Mnangagwa said.

“Let us remain mindful that we are Zimbabweans in both thought and deeds. The Second Republic is about action and results. I expect to see increased investments, tourists and trade coming to Zimbabwe from your countries of accreditation.”

He said consolidating the country’s position as an independent and sovereign country that is marching towards a modern, industrialised and prosperous status must continue to be the main focus of diplomats as they return to their various stations.

“Our foreign policy remains deeply rooted on economic diplomacy, including building strong alliances at both bilateral and multilateral levels, boosting the country’s attractiveness by building its positive image to the outside world, increasing global visibility and strengthening capacity and resource mobilisation,” the President said.

“As we consolidate these successes, you our diplomats have a duty to continue popularising and defending our policies and programmes, particularly that ‘Zimbabwe is open for business.’ Never be apologetic about who we are as Zimbabweans.”

President Mnangagwa urged the diplomats to continue engaging with countries in the comity of nations with a sense of vigour, always advancing Zimbabwe’s national interests.

“We should continue to consolidate our relations and open new economic frontiers for mutually beneficial co-operation. In doing this, you should be alert to the ever-changing regional, continental and global dynamics. The agenda towards removal of illegal sanctions is also critical,” he said.

“By representing Zimbabwe, you carry the weighty responsibility to shape how we are perceived by the world at large. I am confident that through your commitment, dedication, consistency and hard honest work, we shall see the rise of our country to its rightful place among nations.

“It is your supreme mandate as diplomats to increase the country’s global visibility by way of facilitating and building strong alliances at both bilateral and multilateral levels.”

President Mnangagwa said diplomats must always tell the true Zimbabwean story, which embodies the country's vision, values, culture, hopes and aspirations.






