WOMAN STEALS US$52K FROM SA-BASED BOYFRIEND

A woman from Epworth yesterday appeared in court for allegedly stealing US$52 000 from her boyfriend in South Africa and used it to buy herself a house and two vehicles.

Ottilia Chikandira (35) appeared Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with money laundering.

She was granted US$400 bail, and the trial opens on January 30 next year.

The State alleged that on Sunday, detectives from CID Homicide heard that Chikandira was spending large after having stolen money from South Africa.

The information was followed up and it was discovered that Chikandira had bought a Toyota Hiace Quantum for US$15 300, a Honda Fit hybrid for US$8 600 and a house in Unit L Seke, Chitungwiza, for US$26 000.

Chikandira was then arrested and led police to the recovery of US$2 300 cash.

She failed to give a satisfactory explanation as to where she acquired such a huge amount of money. Herald