TSHOLOTSHO GROUP DRIVES OFF WITH BMW 318

Popular rhumba group from Tsholotsho Insimbi ZeZhwane drove away in a BMW 318 after scooping the coveted Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards People’s Choice Award.

In their seventh edition, the awards, which honour and recognise the immense talent within the Matabeleland region, were held on Saturday evening at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC).

In addition to winning the People’s Choice Award, Insimbi ZeZhwane also took home the award for Outstanding Tshibilika/Rhumba Act. The group’s popularity was evident as the crowd erupted in excitement and chanted the group’s slogan, “Jiiiii” every time they were called to the stage.

The exhibition centre’s Hall 3 was filled to capacity with people from all walks of life, all dressed in their finest attire, adding to the glamour of the night.

In attendance were social media personalities from South Africa; Lasizwe Dambuza and his brother Lungile Mchunu, and UK-based Zimbabwean Mitchell “Mimi” Tshuma. The trio were fashion police on the night welcoming guests and asking them about their outfits. They were responsible for selecting the best-dressed individual of the night, who was rewarded with a weekend getaway to South Africa.

The awards ceremony was also attended by previous winners and nominees of the RoilBAAs including Mawiza, Thandy Dhlana, Lady Tshawe, Cde Phil, Ladee, Mzoe 7, and Nkwali, creating an atmosphere of celebration and recognition within the arts industry.

Other than Insimbi ZeZhwane, the spotlight was shone on DJ Nitefreak who scooped three awards; Outstanding Song of the Year, Outstanding Club DJ, and Outstanding Ambassador (Worldwide).

As part of this year’s edition, seven icons within the arts sector were honoured, over and above the Lifetime Achievement Award. These were traditional dance group Thandanani Women’s Ensemble, musician Hudson Simbarashe, theatre practitioner Thabani H Moyo, prolific writer Ericah Gwetai, media personality Ezra Tshisa Sibanda, music group Black Umfolosi and the late hip-hop musician Cal_Vin.

The Outstanding Male Artiste of the Year Award went to Calvin Mangena while the Outstanding Female Artiste of the Year gong went to Joy Rukanza. Chronicle’s Mbulelo Mpofu was awarded Outstanding Arts Journalist while Outstanding Online media went to Dab Three Events. Chronicle