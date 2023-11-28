THREE TEENS ROB PEDESTRIAN OF US$10

THREE teenagers have appeared in court on charges of robbing a pedestrian of US$10 and an iTel cellphone along Mbuya Nehanda Street in downtown Harare.

Tapiwa Ngirandi (16), whose age was questioned, Tinashe Karonde (18) and Amos Takarwisa (19) were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi yesterday.

It is alleged that the trio accosted the man and assaulted him while he was walking along the street at around 2am on Sunday.

Tapiwa then snatched the man’s iTel phone and US$10.

The State alleges that the victim’s two attackers continued assaulting him while Tapiwa committed the robbery.

They only stopped assaulting the man after a security guard manning a nearby building intervened.

All three teenagers are of no fixed abode.

Zebediah Bofu prosecuted. H Metro