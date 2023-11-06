NOMINATION COURT SITS TODAY

THE Nomination Court will sit today to consider and accept candidates for councils and Parliamentary by-elections to be held on 9 December.

The seats were declared vacant following the recall of 15 legislators and several councillors by the Nelson Chamisa-led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party. Of these, nine were elected parliamentarians while six were senators who got in by proportional representation.

The opposition party recalled 17 councillors, 12 of them from Bulawayo City Council.

In an interview yesterday, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) deputy chairperson, Commissioner Rodney Kiwa said the Nomination Court will sit from 10am to 4pm as scheduled in Bulawayo, Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South and Harare provinces.

“The Nomination Court will sit as scheduled, 10am to 4pm,” said Comm Kiwa.

According to ZEC, the Magistrate Court 5 housed at the Tredgold Building in Bulawayo will receive nominations for Bulawayo South, Cowdray Park, Lobengula-Magwegwe and Mpopoma-Mzilikazi constituencies.

In Harare, the Magistrates Court at Rotten Row will receive nominations for Mabvuku-Tafara.

The Lupane Magistrates Court will receive nominations of candidates for Lupane East and Binga North constituencies while Gwanda Magistrates Court will receive nominations for Beitbridge West.

The nine vacant constituencies are Beitbridge West, Binga North, Bulawayo South, Cowdray Park, Lobengula-Magwegwe, Lupane East, Mabvuku-Tafara, Mpopoma-Mzilikazi and Nketa. Chronicle





