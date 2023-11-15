MUDENDA : CCC RECALLS STAND

The recalls of 18 CCC legislators, 13 from the National Assembly and five from Senate still stand despite an interim relief issued by the High Court yesterday, Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda has ruled.

In his ruling on Wednesday, Advocate Mudenda said the notice of recall was effective from November 7, the date which Parliament received the letters of recall from the CCC interim Secretary General Mr Sengezo Tshabangu.

“The court made an interim relief and the interim was made after I had made the announcement,” he said.

“The notice of recall is effective from the date of the letter. Paragraph four of the interim relief says the respondent was indicted from making any further recalls from the sitting of that court.” Herald