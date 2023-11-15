MKOBA TEACHERS COLLEGE SHUT DOWN

Health authorities have temporarily suspended lectures at Mkoba Teachers College after a diarrhoea out break at the institution.In a statement, Midlands provincial medical director, Dr Marry Muchekeza said over 500 people. mainly teacher training students and lecturers had been affected by yesterday, forcing the authorities to close business at the learning instituion.

“Reference is hereby made to the ongoing diarrheal outbreak at Mkoba Teachers College. As at November 13, 2023 at 6pm, the college had reported a total of 508 diarrheal cases cummulatively.

“We recommend temporary closure of the institution and postponement of all scheduled events for 14 days until all recommendations made to the institution have been thoroughly met,” read part of the statement by Dr Muchekeza. Herald





