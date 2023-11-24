MINISTER OFFERS JOBS TO FIVE GRADUATES



Five students graduating at Chaminuka Vocational Training centre shed tears of joy and disbelief after Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister Tino Machakaire offered them employment opportunities.

The gesture was to motivate other youth to take vocational training seriously.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony yesterday, Minister Machakaire said if the five want to pursue entrepreneurial business, he would assist them to obtain loans at the Empowerment Bank.

“This is to encourage other youths to come to VTC and see the good work happening here. We will assist these five to get employment. They will write a letter through their Member of Parliament who is also the Deputy Minister, Kudakwashe Mupamhanga.

“Among the five, those who might want to start their own businesses will be assisted. These five will bear testimony of how good it is to go through a vocational training centre,” said Minister Machakaire.

The best Agriculture student, Tonderai Kanopupa from Rushinga was excited to get an employment opportunity.

He said it was not an easy journey.

"I took up Agriculture because my family rely on it for livelihood. I am going to contribute to national development through the skills I acquired," he said.












