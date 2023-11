#BishopMasaya#funeral

Citizens singing as they bid farewell to Bishop Masaya#Number1Ground #Mabvuku



Bishop Masaya was abducted on 11 Nov by Zimbabwe state agents and his body was found 3 days later. He had been dumped on the outskirts of Harare.

