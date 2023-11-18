PARLY NOTIFIES ZEC OF TSHABANGU RECALLS

PARLIAMENT has notified the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of 18 vacant seats in the National Assembly and Senate following last week’s recall of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators.

Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda confirmed yesterday that Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda and President of the Senate Mabel Chinomona had written to ZEC on the latest round of recalls.

“Yes, the letters notifying ZEC of the vacant seats were sent; it was the first thing to be done as per legislative requirement,” said Mr Chokuda.

In terms of the law, elections to fill the vacant seats are supposed to be held within 90 days of declaration of the vacancies. ZEC deputy chairperson Ambassador Rodney Kiwa confirmed that the elections management body had received the letters.

“We received the letter of notification of the vacant seats on Thursday (last week) from the Speaker and President of the Senate,” said Amb Kiwa.

“We are now working on notifying the President so that he makes a proclamation to set the dates for by-elections.

“As per requirement, the by-elections have to be conducted within 90 days.”

Parliament last week announced the recall by CCC interim secretary-general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu of six National Assembly legislators and seven others elected through proportional representation. The affected MPs are Admore Chivero (Chegutu West), Stephen Chatiza (Goromonzi West), Gift Siziba (Pelandaba), Tapfumaneyi Madzimbauto (Seke), Oliver Mutasa (Zvimba East), Amos Chibaya (Mkoba North), Emma Muzondiwa (Midlands proportional representative) and Machirairwa Mugidho (Masvingo proportional representative). Others are Constance Chihota (Mashonaland East proportional representative), Monica Mukwada (Manicaland proportional representative), Sekai Muungani (Midlands proportional representative), Linnet Mazingaidzo (Harare proportional representative) and Daphane Gutsa (Mashonaland East proportional representative).

Mr Tshabangu also recalled Webster Maondera, Jameson Timba and Vongai Tome, Editor Madzamise and Ralph Magunje from Senate.

Ambassador Kiwa also said preparations for the December 9 by-elections were on course.

“Preparations of the December 9 elections are now at an advanced stage and ZEC has now released preliminary polling stations,” Ambassador Kiwa added.

“We are adequately prepared for the elections.”

Last week, ZEC gazetted 513 preliminary polling stations that will be used in the December 9 by- elections. Sunday Mail



