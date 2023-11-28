MAN LOSES US$500 AFTER THREESOME IN HARARE

A HARARE man yesterday lost more than US$500 to two sex workers who lured him for a threesome.

The unsuspecting man, only identified as Tafadzwa, was seduced by one Sasha and agreed to pay US$5.

Sasha went on to introduce him to her partner-in-crime, only identified as Mitchel, and they offered him a threesome for US$10.

The three booked flat 2, at Gail Court along Samora Machel Avenue, where they were charged US$10 by one Sniper.

Tafadzwa quenched his sexual appetite with the two.

Sasha and Mitchel turned on Tafadzwa, soon after the session, demanding more money.

They snatched a wallet from his vehicle, containing US$500, and took to their heels.

One passerby called police and the two were arrested and taken to Roadport Police Base where Tafadzwa recovered some of his money.

“I regret falling for these ladies,” said Tafadzwa.

“I could not let them escape with my money since it was a lot and belongs to my grandmother.

“We collected it from family members and I was supposed to take it to our grandmother.

“Tawirirana US$5 ndokuzonzi threesome unoiziva here, wedzera tiite neumwe wangu uyu.

“Ipapo ndipo pandabwaira.

“I managed to recover US$340 when police arrested them,” said Tafadzwa.

Sasha and Mitchel refused to entertain H-Metro.

The two were released after Tafadzwa refused to make a formal report against the sex workers.

Tenants at Gail Court called on authorities to deal with their counterparts in Room 2, saying it was being used by drug dealers and sex workers to extort people.

“We want the tenant called Sniper to be evicted because we are tired of being harassed by police because of people who stay there.

“Ndimo murikuitirwa mabasa ehumhondi, njuga nekusvutirwa zvinodhaka,” said one tenant. H Metro