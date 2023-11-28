BITI ATTACKS CHAMISA OVER TSHABANGU LINK

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) vice-president Tendai Biti yesterday fingered activists linked to party president Nelson Chamisa for creating parody social media accounts to link him to self-imposed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu.
This comes after there have been allegations of a web of
“sell-outs” within the opposition party, with some senior officials being
accused of trying to divide the party.
Biti yesterday spoke exclusively to NewsDay after a parody
post on social media platform X, in Tshabangu’s name claimed that the two had
met to discuss the party’s pertinent issues.
“I’m not interested. That account must be parody account
that was created by Chamisa and his team. Just check it. I have not met
Tshabangu and let me repeat that I am not interested,” Biti said yesterday.
“Just after my interview on ZBC, I had dinner with one of
our decorated change champions and learned man Hon Biti at Crowne Plaza, as he
is a victim of dictatorship, we deliberated on pertinent issues that will add
value to our struggle for democracy, transparency and constitutionalism,” the
account claimed.
Tshabangu’s spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni also disowned
the account saying it was fake.
“I would think it’s a fake account,” Phugeni said.
The development also comes after Harare councillor Denford
Ngadziore reportedly blocked former mayor Jacob Mafume from entering a
councillors’ caucus meeting at Town House before the election of Lovejoy
Chitengu.
Chitengu was elected mayor after Ian Makone was recalled by
Tshabangu in the recent spate of recalls that have affected several MPs,
Senators and councillors across Zimbabwe.
It is understood that Mafume is fearing for his life after
he was threatened with unspecified action.
Mafume told NewsDay yesterday that he never wronged anyone,
saying what happened at caucus meetings will remain regrettable.
“We are ready for service delivery of the residents and
council if asked to do so. So, my conscience is clear even during the period
when l was mayor,” Mafume said.
“I wronged no one except those who want to take Harare.
What happened at caucus meeting stays at the caucus meeting.”
According to reports, CCC provincial taskforce chairperson
for Harare Eric Murai and an official Matsunga Machuma bulldozed their way into
chambers to ensure that councillors voted according to Chamisa’s instructions.
Murai and Machuma allegedly asked the councillors to show
their ballots before casting their votes.
Ngadziore could neither confirm nor deny the scuffle when
contacted for comment.
“l do not want to comment because it was an internal
issue,” he said.
Chitengu yesterday said he was not in a position to comment
on the matter.
There were, however, fears that Mafume who has remained the
favourite might return as he commands respect within council.
CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi denounced Tshabangu as a
Zanu PF impostor.
“It is unwise for anybody who purports to be a democratic
to associate themselves with Tshabangu,” Mkwananzi said.
However, while Tshabangu is being accused for imposing
himself as CCC interim secretary-general, he recently told NewsDay that Zanu PF
had nothing to do with what is happening in CCC.
“The internal problems in the CCC are now common knowledge.
The candidate selection was heavily manipulated. The party constitution, party
processes, and organs were set aside by a group around President Chamisa, which
is inherently driven by self-interest,” he said.
“This group of people around the president (CCC leader
Nelson Chamisa) replaced party values and ethos with fear and reliance on
bribes. We are cleansing CCC of this uncouth culture. Where does Zanu PF come
in?”
He said the problems in the CCC were countrywide.
“Party members across the country were disenfranchised,
injured by the unjust processes engineered by the criminals around the party
president.
“Not only were the so-called ‘monkeys’ affected. We need to
bring justice to all our members, and the party must revert to its foundational
values.” Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment