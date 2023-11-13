KEREKE FREED ON BAIL

FORMER Bikita West legislator Munyaradzi Kereke and the suspended chief executive of Harare Municipal Medical Aid Society (HMMAS), Everesto Rukasha, who allegedly connived to defraud the medical aid society of US$400 000, were yesterday granted US$200 bail each.

In her bail ruling, magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa remanded Kereke and Rukasha to December 13, saying the two were not a flight risk and would be able to stand trial.

“Even though the State is alleging that its case is strong before this court, there are two agreements of sale. Even though it is not yet a trial, the evidence is 50/50.

“Also, accused have a right to be seen as innocent until proven guilty. Since both of the accused are on bail pending trial for other offences, it shows that they have never flouted bail conditions granted to them by the higher courts.

“To say they are flight risks when they have never shown any intention to flee does not hold water,” said Mrs Gofa.

Although the State alleged that the two allegedly lied that Kereke was still owed US$400 000 by the society when it bought his hospital in 2014, Kereke denied the allegation stating that the total amount that was supposed to be paid was US$1 138 000 and not the US$800 000 as alleged by the State.

Kereke was the founder and owner of Briward Fortress Hospital but in early 2014, said prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti, Kereke agreed to sell this hospital located in Ruwa, to HMMAS. So far US$937 000 has been paid, with the State arguing that the price was US$400 000 and that the attempt to claim another US$400 000 was criminal.Herald





