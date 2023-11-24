I REFUSED POLYGAMY : HUBBY BEATS ME UP

A Downhill Brooke woman yesterday sought the Harare Civil Court’s protection against her husband, accusing him of physical and verbal abuse.

Rosa Chibaya applied for a protection order against her husband, Kumbirai Chibaya,saying he assaults her and even insults her parents.

“The reason being that he wants me to accept polygamy yet we are legally married.

“When I wanted to report him to the police for assaulting me, my relatives and his stopped me,” said Rosa.

Kumbirai denied all his wife’s accusations, saying he was, in fact, the victim.

“I’m not violent, she is the one who is violent towards me.

“She attacks me with axes and hoes and I have injuries and wounds all over my body,” claimed Kumbirai.

Magistrate Sharon Mashavira said Kumbirai had failed to raise a plausible defence, and therefore issues of physical and verbal abuse raised by his wife could not be disputed.

She granted Rosa the protection order and ordered Kumbirai not to verbally, physically, emotionally and psychologically abuse Rosa, and not to communicate with her in a violent manner. H Metro