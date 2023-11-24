MARONDERA KILLER DIES SIX DAYS LATER

A 26-year-old man, who allegedly killed his girlfriend in Marondera after a misunderstanding, died at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital in Mutare on Wednesday night.

Echfel Musaida Gora died hours after an initial court appearance from his hospital bed, facing a murder charge.

Gora stabbed his girlfriend, Sharon Mashowo (29), to death with an okapi knife on Thursday last week following a misunderstanding in Nyameni, Marondera.

He then locked her in his room and drove off, leaving her bleed to death.

Gora fled to Odzi where he attempted to commit suicide by consuming an unknown poisonous substance on Sunday.

He was rushed to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital and was arrested on Monday after being positively identified while admitted.

Manicaland acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed Gora’s death.

“We have been informed that he (Gora) died yesterday evening. We are awaiting post-mortem results,” said Ass Insp Chinyoka. H Metro