COP, SOLDIER KILL THIEF

A soldier and a policeman have appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court for allegedly killing a man they suspected of stealing scaffolding poles from a house next to the premises they were guarding.

Dennis Tafirei Nyati (32) a private in the army and police Sergeant Stanley Muchimba (32) appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with murder.

The duo were remanded in custody to November 15 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Allegations are that on October 28, this year the accused persons received information that Emilington Machinga and the now deceased, Blessing Zadzi, were involved in the theft of six scaffolding poles at number 2823 ED Mnangagwa Road, Glen Lorne, Harare.

It is alleged that on October 29, the accused persons caught Machinga on the premises and they interviewed him after which he implicated Zadzi as his accomplice.

The State alleges that on the same date at around 2200hrs the accused persons made a follow up and apprehended the now deceased at Chigayo Inn (Takura Shops).

They allegedly assaulted him using an iron bar whilst his legs were pinned under concrete weights.

The accused persons continued to assault Zadzi with a hose pipe all over his body and made him to roll down a steep slope.

It is alleged that when they reached the foot of the slope, the accused persons continued to assault Zadzi and tortured him with hot plastic papers under his feet.

They allegedly took the now deceased to his father who resides in the same neighbourhood and when the father saw the condition of his son, he refused to take him in.

On noticing that the assault victim had fallen unconscious, the accused persons carried him and dumped him in a bushy area where he was later found dead. Herald