COP ARRESTED OVER KOMBI SCAM

A Harare based police officer has appeared in court on allegations of forming a bogus commuter omnibus association which facilitated the operation of commuter omnibuses without requisite documents and requirements.

Shepherd Jaricha was facing criminal abuse of office charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

He was released on US$100 bail.

It is the State’s case that on an unknown date to the prosecutor, but during the month of October, Jaricha who is a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police and therefore is a public officer, intentionally formed a commuter omnibus operators’ association named KR JARICHA, which facilitated the operation of commuter omnibuses without requisite documents and requirements in terms of the Road Traffic Act and the Road Motor Transportation Act.

The commuter omnibuses were allegedly plying several routes around Harare into the Central Business District.

The court heard that Jaricha would also provide information on traffic police operations to members of his bogus association, thereby defeating the efforts of the police in bringing sanity to the roads in Greater Harare.

His actions were allegedly contrary to or inconsistent with his duties as a public officer.

Jaricha allegedly took part in the management or control of a private voluntary organisation KR JARICHA, knowing that the organisation was carrying out activities and seeking financial assistance from members of the association which was not registered. Herald





