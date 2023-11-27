BALLOT PAPERS ALREADY PRINTED, SAYS ZEC

AHEAD of the December 2 and 9 by-elections, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) says it is top of the game to ensure smooth electoral processes.

Already, a total of 266 150 ballot papers have been printed for the conduct of the by-elections for the National Assembly which is expected to serve at least 248 347 voters with 99 150 ballot papers having been printed for the local authorities polls set for December 9.

For the local authority by-elections set for December 2, a total of 2 850 ballot papers have been printed. In an interview, ZEC deputy chairperson Ambassador Rodney Kiwa said they have put everything in place to make sure the elections will be held successfully.

“We are on top of the game with all the necessary apparatus to conduct the by-elections already in place. Ballot papers have been printed,’’ said Ambassador Kiwa.

For the National Assembly, by-elections will be held in Beitbridge West, Binga North, Bulawayo South, Cowdray Park, Lobengula-Magwegwe, Lupane East, Mabvuku-Tafara, Mpopoma-Mzilikazi and Nketa constituencies.

In all, but one of the nine constituencies, CCC has nominated two candidates.

In Lobengula-Magwegwe, Zanu PF will be represented by Cde Menziwa Dube, while the CCC has split its support by fielding double candidates, Mr Eric Gono and Mr Tendai Chitura Nyathi.

In Bulawayo South, Cde Raj Modi will represent Zanu PF, while CCC will be represented again by two candidates, Mr James Sithole and Ms Nicola Jane Watson.

In Cowdray Park constituency, Zanu PF will be represented by Cde Aurther Mujeyi, while CCC will be represented by double candidates, Mr Vusimuzi Chirwa and Mr Pashor Raphael Sibanda.

It is the same case in Mpopoma-Mzilikazi where Zanu PF candidate Cde Dzingai Kamamba faces two CCC candidates – Mr Desmond Makaza and Mr Charles Moyo and independent candidate Mr Pardon Tapfumaneyi.

In Nketa constituency, Zanu PF candidate Cde Albert Tawanda Mavunga will battle it out with Mr Luckmore Gwetu of DOP, and the typical twosome from CCC, Mr Obert Manduna and Ambrose Sibindi.

Mabvuku-Tafara in Harare sees the only straight fight: prominent businessman Cde Pedzai Sakupwanya of Zanu PF will battle it out with CCC candidate Mr Munyaradzi Febion Kufahakutizwi.

Zanu PF candidate Cde Chineke Muchimba will contest CCC candidates Mr Dubeko Prince Sibanda and Ms Judith Sibanda in Binga North.

In Lupane East constituency, Zanu PF candidate Cde Phathisiwe Machangu will battle it out with Mr Davis Nyathi and Mr Bright Vanya Moyo of CCC.

Cde Thusani Ndou of Zanu-PF will contest in Beitbridge West with Mr Blessing Choeni and Mr Morgan Ncube of CCC, Mr Blessing Brendan Dube (Independent) and Ms Thoriso Moyo of Zapu.

The December 9 by-elections were precipitated by the recall of 14 legislators, including six elected through proportional representation, as well as nine Senators and 17 councillors.

As the recalls in the opposition continued last week, Parliament announced the recall by CCC interim secretary-general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu of another six National Assembly legislators and seven others elected through proportional representation.

The affected MPs are Admore Chivero (Chegutu West), Stephen Chatiza (Goromonzi West), Gift Siziba (Pelandaba), Tapfumaneyi Madzimbauto (Seke), Oliver Mutasa (Zvimba East), Amos Chibaya (Mkoba North), Emma Muzondiwa (Midlands proportional representative), Machirairwa Mugidho (Masvingo proportional representative), Constance Chihota (Mashonaland East proportional representative), Monica Mukwada (Manicaland proportional representative), Sekai Muungani (Midlands proportional representative), Linnet Mazingaidzo (Harare proportional representative) and Daphane Gutsa (Mashonaland East proportional representative).

In terms of the law, by-elections to fill the vacant constituency seats are supposed to be held within 90 days of declaration of the vacancies with the same timeline for parties to nominate replacements for proportional representation or Senate vacancies.