ANGLICAN CHURCH EVICTS ILL CARETAKER

THE Anglican Church in Mufakose evicted a long-serving church member and his family from church premises on Wednesday, despite the member’s 49 years of service as a messenger and caretaker. Elias Petros (69) is currently ill and unable to speak, while his wife, Eunice Petros (42), is also not feeling well.

Eunice told H-Metro that the eviction demonstrated the “evil side of the Mufakose Anglican Church administration”.

Eunice said Elias ceased work nine months earlier following an attack by robbers, and that promises of gratuity payments were not kept.

“My husband worked for the Anglican Church for the past 49 years,” said Eunice.

“He stopped working in the past few months after he was attacked by robbers, and he never recovered from the attack.

“The church had promised to give him his gratuity, but the administration decided to approach the court to remove him without any handshake.

“Instead of healing us, the church has decided to add salt to our bleeding wounds.

“Our children’s education will be affected when the Anglican Church is busy looking after other children outside its temple.

“One community member felt pity for us and offered to look after our property,” said Eunice.

The diocese dean, Jonah Benjamin Munyaradzi Mudowaya, could not immediately comment, saying they preferred issuing a statement via the Anglican Cathedral office.

“I cannot communicate through the phone. We will give you our side of the story at our Anglican Cathedral office,” said Mudowaya. H Metro





