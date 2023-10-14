ZANU PF GRABS MOST PARLY COMMITTEES

ZANU PF has clinched 15 of the 22 parliamentary portfolio committees with former ministers assuming the chairmanship of the committees.



Former Information deputy minister Energy Mutodi will be chairing the Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, while former ICT minister and Nyanga South lawmaker Supa Mandiwanzira will be leading the Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Committee.

ZANU PF has clinched 15 of the 22 parliamentary portfolio committees with former ministers assuming the chairmanship of the committees.

Former Information deputy minister Energy Mutodi will be chairing the Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, while former ICT minister and Nyanga South lawmaker Supa Mandiwanzira will be leading the Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Committee.

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) was allocated the remainder with former party spokesperson and Mt Pleasant legislator Fadzai Mahere chairing the Higher Education Portfolio Committee, while Kuwadzana East MP Chalton Hwende got the Public Accounts Committee.