WOMAN IN TROUBLE FOR SELLING MEDICINES

A WOMAN from Harare who was in the business of selling medicines for diabetic patients illegally was yesterday fined US$100.

Grace Tagwireyi (35) appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda charged with selling complementary medicines without the authority of the Medical Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ).

She pleaded guilty.

MCAZ was represented by its inspector, Arnold Kunaka.

Prosecuting, Ms Nomsa Kangara told the court that on October 4, MCAZ received information that Tagwirei was advertising and selling phytomed diabetes medicine.

At around 1:14 pm, Mr Kunaka in the company of Constable Samaneka of the Zimbabwe Republic Police stationed at Harare Licence, visited Tagwireyi at her shop at Boka House, Robson Manyika Avenue, Harare.

She was found selling some complementary medicines, phytomed Khoisan Herbal Product. When she was interrogated they discovered that she had no authority to sell medicines.

A total of 14 x1 litre phytomed Khoisan herbal products were recovered. Herald





