WIFE SAVED ME : DEMBARE STAR

DYNAMOS midfielder, Donald Mudadi, flexed his muscles again when the Glamour Boys ended CAPS United’s run in the Chibuku Super Cup semi-finals at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

However, three days before this heavyweight clash, Mudadi was fighting for his life at a private clinic in Waterfalls.

His wife had taken him there after he collapsed due to dehydration at home.

He even missed the team’s final training on Friday due to his unstable condition and he was a major doubt for this match.

But, his desire to see Dynamos succeed, resulted in him dismissing suggestions from some of the team’s officials to watch the derby from the stands.

He passed a late fitness test and put on a good show.

DeMbare coach, Genesis Mangombe, replaced him in the late stages of the game.

He told Zimpapers Sport he would not have forgiven himself if Dynamos had lost without his contribution.

“It was a decision I had to make and I told myself that I was going to play this game despite my condition,” said Mudadi.

“If it wasn’t for my wife, who reacted quickly when I collapsed at home, I don’t know what would have happened to me because it was a terrible moment for me and I’m grateful for her efforts.

“I also want to thank my coach, and our team medical staff, who did everything to get me fit to play against CAPS United.

“I was happy with my performance considering what had happened leading up to this match.” H Metro





