TEACHER WHO WHIPPED PUPIL SUSPENDED

A TEACHER, who was seen in a video using a whip to beat up a female student and attempting to cut her hair with a scissors, has been suspended.

Although the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has not confirmed the suspension, it has warned teachers and school heads against using corporal punishment on students as it is unconstitutional.

The Dzivaresekwa teacher was seen in a video abusing a student.

Mr Taungana Ndoro, director of communications in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, said “there is overwhelming evidence against the teacher.”

He said:

“Teachers should use other forms of discipline. We are handling that case and there is overwhelming evidence against the teacher.

“We are warning all teachers and headmasters that corporal punishment is unconstitutional; that is bodily harm and they should desist from using such ways.

“There are so many ways to deal with indiscipline.

“We are also handling another case which occurred in Shurugwi where another student was assaulted by a teacher,” said Ndoro.

Ndoro could not confirm the Dzivaresekwa teacher’s suspension, but said it was the normal procedure.

“I cannot confirm that but that should be the normal procedure to suspend him.”

However, a source close to the school confirmed that the teacher had been suspended.

“He has been suspended and investigations are being carried out.

“Some are saying the teacher’s wife had complications last week so it seems he was stressed, kusvika pakupedzera mwana shungu,” said the source.

Meanwhile, the junior councillor for Norton, Sharon Chitsinde, has condemned the act.

“I still wonder why he beat her that much. I visited the school to get more information, and I am happy that she is back at school.

“He should have found another way to discipline her if she had done something wrong,” said Sharon. H Metro





