MAN INSULTS ED : LOCKED IN JAIL FOR ONE MONTH

A MUTARE man has spent one month behind bars for allegedly insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) yesterday said Elroy Anesu Muchaya (28) was only released last week on free bail after a month in remand prison.

Muchaya, an unemployed resident of Sakubva high-density suburb in Mutare, was arrested on September 6 and was charged with undermining the authority of or insulting the President as defined in section 33(2)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Prosecutors said Muchaya visited Mutare Traffic Police charge office, which was manned by Ignatius Maziveyi, in the early hours of September 6.

Muchaya allegedly stepped on the counter and removed Mnangagwa’s portrait and said: “Munhu uyu arikukonzeresa kuti nditambure (this person is the one causing my suffering.”

Prosecutors said Muchaya’s alleged utterances were unlawful and abusive to the President.

Muchaya was, however, granted free bail by Mutare magistrate Prisca Manhibi.

He was represented by Chris Ndlovu of ZLHR and Takunda Musara of Gonese Ndlovu Legal Practitioners.

Muchaya will be back in court on October 19. Newsday