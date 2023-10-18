STORM LEAVES TRAIL OF DESTRUCTION IN HARARE

HEAVY rainfall and strong winds in Harare resulted in fallen trees obstructing major roads and causing traffic chaos throughout the city yesterday.

Motorists were forced to navigate through narrow passages and side streets to circumvent the blockages, causing widespread disruption to the morning traffic. Traffic lights were also affected by the rain, leaving control at the mercy of kombi drivers who caused commotion at the intersection of Rekayi Tangwena Avenue and Princess Road, Leopold Takawira, Cork Road and Liberation Way (formerly Borrowdale Road).

In addition to the fallen trees, the powerful winds brought down several billboards across the city.

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) reported that some parts of the country can expect heavy thunderstorms up until today and a possibility of hailstorm and localised flooding.

H-Metro witnessed several fallen billboards on the ground along Liberation Way, Sam Nujoma Street and Churchill Avenue. Some residents took advantage and cut the fallen trees using axes and chainsaws for firewood.

Meanwhile, there were also reports of hail in Christon Bank, Norton and Bulawayo province.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary, Professor Obert Jiri, discouraged farmers from planting their crops, saying the rainy season hadn’t started yet.

“Many parts of the country have received substantial rains this week, and the Meteorological Services Department advises that this is not the start of the rainy season,” he said.

“We advise farmers to use these rains to speed up land preparation (holing for Pfumvudza/Intwasa and accelerating tillage for those practicing conventional farming).

“Farmers are discouraged from planting unless they have adequate irrigation.” H Metro





