STANDARD OF LIVING HAS IMPROVED IN ZIM, SAYS ED

THE comprehensive and coordinated socio-economic and healthcare interventions under the Second Republic have resulted in improved standards of living as evidenced by a decline in mortality and higher life expectancy rates in Zimbabwe, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.
The country’s national maternal mortality ratio is on a
decreasing trend, from 651 per 100 000 live births in 2015 to 362 per 100 000
live births, in 2022. The multi-pronged and people-centred national development
agenda has registered progress on the social development front. Consequently,
Zimbabwe has improved in the Human Development Index rankings.
Officially opening the 20th International Inter-Ministerial
Conference on South-South and Triangular Corporation in Population and
Development in Victoria Falls, President Mnangagwa said his administration was
also scaling up the implementation and promotion of sustainable economic
growth, employment, and wealth creation towards accelerating national
development, modernisation and industrialisation.
“As we gather to take stock and reflect on this important
subject before us, I am pleased to highlight that over the years, the
Government of Zimbabwe has made significant strides in implementing the goals
of the International Conference on Population and Development,” said the
President.
“To date, the total population of Zimbabwe has doubled from
7,6 million in 1982 to 15 million in 2022. This increase in the population
growth rate is attributable to an overall improved quality of life.”
Additionally, the decline in HIV and Aids-related mortality
rates owing to the increased availability of antiretroviral treatment as well
as reduced mother-to-child HIV transmission has had positive impacts, he added.
“Similarly, the fertility rate has steadily declined, while
life expectancy at birth has increased due to comprehensive and coordinated
socio-economic and health care interventions.
“It is notable that females have a higher life expectancy
compared to their male counterparts, while life expectancy has risen to 65
years,” said President Mnangagwa.
He noted that the Government has made significant strides
in implementing the goals of the International Conference on Population and
Development.
“Consequently, Zimbabwe has improved in the Human
Development Index rankings. We are determined to lift many more of our people
out of poverty into a higher quality of life,” said the President.
Guided by the National Vision and the National Development
Strategy, he said the country is on course to achieving an upper middle-income
society by 2030, while also addressing the continental and global aspirations
under the Sustainable Development Goals and Africa Agenda 2063, respectively.
“Our robust policies have resulted in the sustained,
inclusive, and equitable GDP growth, promotion of new enterprise development,
employment, and job creation, as well as robust climate change mitigation and
adaptation programmes,” said President Mnangagwa.
“Increased investment in health, water, sanitation,
education, energy, roads, housing and other social amenities are impacting on
the quality of life of our people.
“Additionally, existing social safety nets such as the
public health and education assistance, drought relief, public works, and input
support schemes for vulnerable families, smallholder and communal farmers, are
being continuously broadened.”
President Mnangagwa said small-holder and communal farmers
are being continuously broadened and that the introduction and wide adoption of
Pfumvudza/Intwasa Climate Proofed Agriculture Programme, among other
comprehensive policy initiatives, has seen Zimbabwe realise national food and
nutrition security.
Zimbabwe enjoys food security after it increased its output
in the last three seasons and is now looking forward to consolidating the gains
achieved so far in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and
Vision 2030 targets.
Leveraging on the increased access to quality and
affordable education, President Mnangagwa said the country is ensuring that
high literacy rates translate to an enhanced quality of life of all citizens and the economy as a
whole.
“Further, the introduction of our Heritage Based Education
5.0 Model is fast transforming, industrialising and modernising our economy.
Our youth and learners are now equipped to produce goods and services,” he
said. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment