BYO COUNCIL RE-OPENS SWIMMING POOLS

THE City of Bulawayo swimming season has been opened.

At the onset of winter in April/May the City Council usually closes its swimming pools to the public and those who indulge in the aquatic discipline for sporting cause.

The opening of the pools has seen a great number of residents taking to the city’s facilities in both low density and high density suburbs much to the relief of ratepayers.

Temperatures having been rising in recent weeks.

Two clubs Penguins and Stingrays boast all weather pools and that has seen their swimmers improve as their programmes run throughout the year while those that rely on BCC facilities have tom stay close to four months on off-season.

The city council on Sunday, through a statement, informed of the latest development.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that all municipal swimming pools namely Barham Green, Bulawayo City pool, North End, Mpopoma and Luveve have been opened to the public for swimming,” read the council’s statement.

The council revealed that all pools open from 9.30 am to 1am for morning sessions and from 2pm to 5.30pm, except the Bulawayo City Pool which opens from 9.30am to 2pm for the morning sessions and 3pm to 5.30pm for afternoon sessions on Mondays to Friday.

On weekends, the council said all pools open from 9.30am to 1pm and 2pm to 5.30pm.

Mpopoma and North End pools will be closed on Tuesdays.

Meanwhile, swimming clubs have applauded the council’s move.

Local swimming outfit, Penguins Swimming Club’s coach Simukai Masanganise said it will go a long way in having as many youngsters developing an interest in swimming.

“What will be ideal is for clubs to seriously consider that swimming pools be of use in the drive to get talented swimmers be exposed to competitive swimming,” he said.Chronicle