SEXUAL SCANDAL HITS MIGHTY WARRIORS

THE Zimbabwe Football Association Normalisation Committee have revealed they are carrying out independent investigations after allegations of sexual misconduct were raised against a male member of the Mighty Warriors technical team currently in South Africa for the Cosafa tournament.

Chairman of the ZIFA Normalisation Committee Lincoln Mutasa confirmed receiving a report from the team’s Safeguarding Officer Dorothy Mugari, who is part of the delegation in Pretoria.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association has received a report of misconduct amongst members of the of the Senior Women’s technical team.

“The team travelled with a qualified Safeguarding Officer who is on the ground attending to the matter. The association is taking the matter seriously, and is currently carrying out independent investigations to get to the bottom of the allegations.

“The public is reminded that this is a delicate matter, and should not make unfounded pronouncements that may jeopardise the investigations.

“ZIFA condemns all forms of misconduct, and will ensure that anyone found guilty will be punished accordingly,” said Mutasa.

The Mighty Warriors returned to international football following the lifting of the 17-month FIFA suspension with a loud bang after storming into the semi-finals of the Cosafa tournament unbeaten.

However, the allegations of the misconduct in their camp put a damper on their promising campaign, ahead of their semi-final clash with neighbours Zambia tomorrow. Herald