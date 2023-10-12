JOANA MAMOMBE WARRANT OF ARREST CANCELLED

CCC legislator Joana Mamombe today showed up at court and successfully had her warrant of arrest cancelled.

Mamombe who is facing charges of faking abductions was issued with a warrant of arrest after she failed to show up in court.

Circumstances leading to the arrest of the activists are that on May 13, 2020 at around 12.30pm, the duo, together with Netsai Marova, who is on the run, teamed up with other youths then under the MDC-A banner, and gathered at Choppies Supermarket in Warren Park 1.

They then allegedly staged a demonstration against the recall of their party’s MPs from Parliament and the way funds were used to combat Covid-19.

It is alleged that on the same day, they called their friends, family and lawyers saying that they had been arrested at a roadblock near the Showgrounds in Harare and were taken to Harare Central Police Station.

Upon receiving the communication, their lawyer Mr Jeremiah Bamu allegedly went to the police CID Law and Order section where he communicated with Detective Chief Inspector Chibaya, saying the three had been arrested and taken to Harare Central police station.

According to the State, checks were made and it was established that they had not been arrested.

On the same day, social media platforms and local newspapers were awash with news that the three had been arrested, it is alleged. Herald