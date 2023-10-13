PROPHETESS STOLE MY BABY DURING PRAYERS

reunited A Sakubva woman whose new-born baby was stolen by a self-proclaimed prophetess at a shrine last week on Friday was on Monday relieved after her bundle of joy was found.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed the incident saying police found Ms Tania Mutangabende’s one-month-old baby at Rumbidzai Nyamurowa’s friend’s house in Dangamvura.

Twenty-eight-year old Nyamurowa, who is also known as Madzimai Getrude, was hiding at the Dangamvura house.

“The baby disappeared on October 6 when the mother went with her ill child to a white garment prophetess’ shrine near Mutare Teachers’ College.

“Ms Mutangabende met Nyamurowa at the shrine and she offered to assist her in healing the child. She sprinkled water and oil on the baby, and told Ms Mutangabende to go and look for some herbs in nearby bushes. She remained behind with the baby.

“When Ms Mutangabende came back a few minutes later, Nyamurowa had disappeared with the baby. She reported the matter to the police and on October 9, detectives found the baby with Nyamurowa who was hiding at her friend’s house in Nyamauru section of Dangamvura,” said Inspector Muzondo.

Madzimai Getrude told the police that she stole the baby as she wanted to convince her husband, South Africa based Mr Robert Panganayi, that she had given birth.

Mr Panganayi was about to divorce her as she has no children yet.

When The Manica Post caught up with Ms Mutangabende of OTS Sakubva on Tuesday, she said for close to four days, she had to cope with the grief and the uncertainty of her child’s fate, until the police called her to identify the baby they had recovered.

She said Madzimai Getrude had attempted to kidnap the baby four times prior to the incident, but she and her husband had failed to read her intentions. Manica Post





