PFUMVUDZA INPUTS STOLEN : 22 ARRESTED

CLOSE to 90 tonnes of fertiliser meant to be distributed under the Presidential Inputs Programme have been recovered, as the authorities intensify efforts to curb misappropriation of inputs by unscrupulous individuals.

To date, 22 arrests have been made, while five armed robberies involving Presidential inputs have been recorded since distribution began.

Under the Climate-Proofed Presidential Input Scheme (Pfumvudza/Intwasa), the Government plans to assist 3,5 million smallholder farmers countrywide with free inputs to ensure household and national food security.

However, some criminals are illegally diverting them for resale on the black market. To curb this, the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) and the police have since launched a blitz to arrest and recover misappropriated inputs.

GMB chief executive officer Dr Edson Badarai said inputs are not for sale but meant to be distributed to deserving beneficiaries.

“The GMB is carrying out a blitz in conjunction with law-enforcement agencies to recover inputs being sold on the black market. The blitz has so far led to the recovery of 89,4 tonnes of fertilisers that had been diverted to the black market from the Presidential Inputs Programme. The blitz is meant to destroy the market for the inputs and make them unfavourable to dealers,” said Dr Badarai.

The GMB, he added, closely monitors the distribution of inputs.

He said inputs are also now being targeted by robbers.

“Five cases of robbery involving inputs have been recorded, bringing a new dimension to the criminality, which in previous years only involved unscrupulous beneficiaries.

“To prevent such incidents, inputs are accompanied from GMB depots to the wards by a team, including GMB staff, extension officers and members of the ZRP.”

Last year, police warned that those arrested for selling or buying the agricultural inputs earmarked for Government programmes would be sent to court, where jail sentences can be imposed on conviction. Admission of guilt fines for such offenses were also suspended.

Following reports of diversion of inputs, the Government — led by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development —, created ward-based integrity inputs distribution committees.

The committees comprise local councillors, an appointee of the local chief, an Agriculture and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) extension officer, youth and women’s representatives, as well as a local headmaster.

Meanwhile, the distribution of inputs is underway. The Government has provisionally set October 31 as the final date.

Farmers are undergoing conservation agriculture training and many are preparing their plots (holing and mulching) ahead of commencement of planting.

This year, the Government has set a condition that only farmers with prepared fields are to benefit from the programme.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president Dr Shadreck Makombe applauded the new strategy aimed at curbing corruption. Sunday Mail





