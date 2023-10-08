MY DAUGHTER-IN-LAW INSULTS ME : SHE CALLS ME ED

A Harare woman on Friday told a magistrate that her daughter-in-law was abusing her by calling her “ED”.

Betty Chinyangare accused Mercy Mutonono of insulting her by calling her using President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s initials.

“She says I am ruthless and want to be regarded as a president, hence she calls me ED,” Chinyangare said.

“I want them to move out from my house because she is disrespectful.

“She also insults me using obscene language and conspires against me with other tenants.”

Mutonono denied the allegations.

“My mother in law is troublesome,” Mutonono said.

“She has previously physically abused me and I sustained injuries, but she runs to the police station to report me first.”

Magistrate Nyasha Marufu granted Chinyangare her application for a peace order before ordering her daughter-in-law to move out of her in-law’s house. Standard