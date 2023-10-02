MURDER SUSPECTS GO INSANE

HIGH Court judge, Justice Munamato Mutevedzi, has committed two men suspected of the 2019 murder of High Court Sheriff and a motorist to a psychiatric unit for mental observation.

Day Kaseke and Misheck Neshamba were part of a six-member gang which posed as commuters, and robbed High Court Sheriff, Kelvin Karasa, before killing him.

The gang used the same modus operandi to attack a motorist, Brian Kadenge, who had offered them transport from Norton to Harare.

Neshamba and Kaseke now suffer from a mental illness which has also affected their accomplices, Francis Alimoso and Kingswell Ngwerume.

Alimoso and Ngwerume are already psychiatric patients at Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

The remaining two suspects John Robin and Gift Jongwe both died mysteriously in 2020 and 2021.

In his ruling, Justice Munamato Mutevedzi, ordered charges against Kaseke and Neshamba to be withdrawn, while confirming their commitment to a psychiatric unit for observation.

Justice Mutevedzi acted on an application by the National Prosecution Authority to withdraw charges against the two owing to their mental condition.

The State had it that sometime in September 2019, Kaseke, Neshamba, Alimoso, Ngwerume, Robin and Jongwe posed as commuters looking for transport at Muza shopping centre.

The six were offered transport by Karasa, who was driving a government vehicle to Ruwa.

When they got to Mara Farm in Epworth, one of the suspects grabbed Karasa by the throat, pushed him away from the driver’s seat and tied his legs and hands.

The gang robbed Karasa of US$82, a satchel with court documents and a cellphone. They also demanded his EcoCash pin.

Allegations are that Alimoso later dragged Karasa for about 50 metres into a bushy area, blindfolded him and struck him on the head, and left him for dead tied to a tree.

The government vehicle was found dumped in the central business district the following day. Under the same pretence, the gang also pounced on Kadenge who had offered them transport to Harare from Norton.

Kadenge was reportedly attacked at the Lake Chivero turn-off, where he was robbed of his cellphone and cash.

The gang stoned Kadenge to death and dumped his body in a busy area.

The State further alleges that the gang used Kadenge’s car as a taxi, and picked up four passengers in the CBD, and robbed them of cellphones and cash.

The car was later found dumped at Mbizi Game Park. H Metro