MURDER SUSPECTS GO INSANE

HIGH Court judge, Justice Munamato Mutevedzi, has committed two men suspected of the 2019 murder of High Court Sheriff and a motorist to a psychiatric unit for mental observation.
Day Kaseke and Misheck Neshamba were part of a six-member
gang which posed as commuters, and robbed High Court Sheriff, Kelvin Karasa, before
killing him.
The gang used the same modus operandi to attack a motorist,
Brian Kadenge, who had offered them transport from Norton to Harare.
Neshamba and Kaseke now suffer from a mental illness which
has also affected their accomplices, Francis Alimoso and Kingswell Ngwerume.
Alimoso and Ngwerume are already psychiatric patients at
Chikurubi Maximum Prison.
The remaining two suspects John Robin and Gift Jongwe both
died mysteriously in 2020 and 2021.
In his ruling, Justice Munamato Mutevedzi, ordered charges
against Kaseke and Neshamba to be withdrawn, while confirming their commitment
to a psychiatric unit for observation.
Justice Mutevedzi acted on an application by the National
Prosecution Authority to withdraw charges against the two owing to their mental
condition.
The State had it that sometime in September 2019, Kaseke,
Neshamba, Alimoso, Ngwerume, Robin and Jongwe posed as commuters looking for
transport at Muza shopping centre.
The six were offered transport by Karasa, who was driving a
government vehicle to Ruwa.
When they got to Mara Farm in Epworth, one of the suspects
grabbed Karasa by the throat, pushed him away from the driver’s seat and tied
his legs and hands.
The gang robbed Karasa of US$82, a satchel with court
documents and a cellphone. They also demanded his EcoCash pin.
Allegations are that Alimoso later dragged Karasa for about
50 metres into a bushy area, blindfolded him and struck him on the head, and
left him for dead tied to a tree.
The government vehicle was found dumped in the central
business district the following day. Under the same pretence, the gang also
pounced on Kadenge who had offered them transport to Harare from Norton.
Kadenge was reportedly attacked at the Lake Chivero
turn-off, where he was robbed of his cellphone and cash.
The gang stoned Kadenge to death and dumped his body in a
busy area.
The State further alleges that the gang used Kadenge’s car
as a taxi, and picked up four passengers in the CBD, and robbed them of
cellphones and cash.
The car was later found dumped at Mbizi Game Park. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment