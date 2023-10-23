MOHADI : NO TALKS, CCC IN DISARRAY

The ruling Zanu PF will not go into a Government of National Unity (GNU) with the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) until the opposition party puts its house in order, Vice-President Kembo Mohadi has said.

Mohadi made the remarks while addressing hundreds of party supporters in Gutu West constituency while canvassing for support for its candidate John Paradza ahead of a November 11 by-election.

He said the CCC was in disarray.

“The Citizens Coalitions for Change is in pieces and Zanu PF we are a solid party and we have a vision unlike the opposition, so there is no Government of National Unity and we can’t bring into the government of national unity a party which is in tatters,” Mohadi said.

“As a party we have projects which we are doing and we can’t afford to join hands with Citizens Coalition for Change, we want to do our own projects alone.

“Our elections were free and fair and there was no violence in our elections, there were people on holiday with machines and wanted to announce election results before the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced the results.”

He said going into a GNU with the opposition parties was a history that will not be repeated.

Zanu PF was forced into a GNU in 2009 following the 2008 disputed election. The late Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai pulled out of a poll re-run after no clear winner was declared between him and the late former President Robert Mugabe.

Meanwhile, Mohadi's speech in Gutu West was overshadowed by his collapse while addressing party supporters. He was whisked away to an unknown destination with party officials saying he was diabetic. Newsday