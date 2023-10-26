MAN FOUND DEAD BEHIND SERVICE STATION

A man was found dead behind a service station after reportedly being attacked by unknown assailants.

Police say Admire Kamukirwa was found at Kandeya Township behind a service station in Mount Darwin.

“Police in Mt Darwin are investigating a case of murder in which Admire Kamukirwa (27) was found dead on 09/10/23 behind a garage at Kandeya Township after being attacked by unknown suspects.

Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station,” posted the Police on their X page.