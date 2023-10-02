HE IMPREGNATED MY FORM ONE DAUGHTER

Susan Kamanura accused Owen Muzondo of breaching her peace
through his disorderly conduct.
“This man impregnated my daughter. Now he comes to my house
in the evenings making noise.
“He even tells people at church that my daughter is a
prostitute, and uses obscene language to describe her,” said Susan.
Owen did not oppose the application and only claimed that
Susan had previously reported him for rape.
“She claimed I raped her daughter and reported me to the
police. I’m out on bail, and her daughter she claims I impregnated is even
saying the child is not mine,” said Owen.
Magistrate Mandlenkosi Ndlovu granted the peace order and
ordered Owen not to go to Susan’s house otherwise he would be arrested. H Metro
