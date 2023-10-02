HE IMPREGNATED MY FORM ONE DAUGHTER

A Harare woman sought a peace order against a man she accused of impregnating her Form 1 daughter.

Susan Kamanura accused Owen Muzondo of breaching her peace through his disorderly conduct.

“This man impregnated my daughter. Now he comes to my house in the evenings making noise.

“He even tells people at church that my daughter is a prostitute, and uses obscene language to describe her,” said Susan.

Owen did not oppose the application and only claimed that Susan had previously reported him for rape.

“She claimed I raped her daughter and reported me to the police. I’m out on bail, and her daughter she claims I impregnated is even saying the child is not mine,” said Owen.

Magistrate Mandlenkosi Ndlovu granted the peace order and ordered Owen not to go to Susan’s house otherwise he would be arrested. H Metro