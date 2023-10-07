GWERU FUGITIVE ARRESTED IN MOZAMBIQUE

FUGITIVE suspected killer Peter Dube has been arrested in Mozambique and will be extradited to Zimbabwe after two years on the run.

It has since emerged that Dube, who was recently convicted in Ireland of violating immigration laws before being deported to Mozambique after he claimed to be a citizen of that country, had recently assumed another alias — Armando Quenete Muchanga.

Dube is understood to have fraudulently acquired a passport wherein he claimed to have been born on June 21, 1985.

He is wanted by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in connection with two fatal shootings and an attempted murder case in Gweru on April 23, 2021.

Currently, Dube is in the custody of Mozambican authorities pending investigations into how he acquired the passport that saw him assuming the new identity.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the latest development.

“He was using a passport with the name Armando Quenete Muchanga with date of birth as June 21, 1985. He is currently in custody pending further investigations. He will also undergo due court processes that will allow his extradition back into the country,” he said.

The Southern African Development Community has a protocol on extradition of suspects among member states.

According to Article 2 of the protocol titled “Obligation to Extradite”, “each state party agrees to extradite to the other, in accordance with the provisions of this protocol and their respective domestic law, any person within its jurisdiction who is wanted for prosecution or the imposition or enforcement of a sentence in the Requesting State for an extraditable offence.”

Last week, Asst Comm Nyathi confirmed that the Zimbabwe Republic Police, through Interpol, were making efforts to have Dube extradited back into the country from Mozambique.

On April 23, 2021, Dube, who was a car dealer, approached his second wife, Nyasha Nharingo, and her suspected lover Shelton Chinhango — also a car dealer — who was seated in a minibus parked outside a flat in Gweru’s central business district, where she lived.

He then allegedly fatally shot Shelton at close range before turning the gun on his second wife’s best friend, Gamuchirai Mudungwe, whom he also shot in the chest.

She died instantly.

Dube allegedly went on to shoot Nyasha and her sister Nyaradzo, who were later rushed to hospital.

After the shootings, he reportedly fled to South Africa, before relocating to Eswatini, where he changed his identity to Xolile Mtsali.

From Eswatini, he travelled to Ireland, where he sought asylum.

He was then arrested in Ireland on June 14 this year after The Sunday Mail exposé on how he and his family changed identities before seeking asylum.

Dube was arrested at a refugee facility in Dublin, before being convicted by the Dublin District Court for violating that country’s immigration laws.

Sources said during his court appearance, Dube claimed to be a Mozambican and produced his passport as proof of his nationality.

“He enjoyed the benefit of doubt, as the Zimbabwe authorities took long to prove that Dube was a Zimbabwean,” said a source.

“When the documentation was later delivered to the Irish authorities, it was too late as Dube had already been deported to Mozambique.

“The warrant of arrest request that was issued by Zimbabwe was then overtaken by events, as there was need to prove that Dube was a Zimbabwean national before he could be repatriated back to Zimbabwe.

“He then took advantage of the red tape in processing the documents and claimed to be Mozambican, since he also had some identification particulars of that country.”

After skipping the country in 2021, Dube is understood to have joined a syndicate involved in producing fake identity documents in South Africa and Eswatini. Sunday Mail