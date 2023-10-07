COLTART GOES AFTER SCHOOLS : PAY UP

CLOSE to 60 percent of schools in Bulawayo will have their water disconnected in an intensified debt recovery blitz by the local authority amid revelations that the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has been receiving just 40 percent of the monthly billed charges.

This could see a large population of pupils in the city being exposed to various health hazards and could see schools without access to alternative water sources like boreholes being forced to close at a time when they are preparing for final examinations.

The city’s Mayor, Councillor David Coltart on Monday announced that the local authority would be embarking on water disconnections as part of their debt recovery strategies to recover over $200 billion which was owed in property taxes and service fees by consumers as at the end of August.

Further clarifying the blitz, in questions sent by Sunday News, the local authority’s corporate communications manager, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said the level of default in the payment of bills by consumers of municipal services was stalling service delivery and incapacitating the city’s ability to deliver life support services like health, water and sanitation.

She said all sectors would be affected by the water disconnections including schools where 59 percent of the total number of Bulawayo schools would have their water disconnected.

“Council has engaged and continues to engage all school heads regarding payment of bills. Further, debt notices were sent to all defaulting schools. However, only 41 percent of the schools responded and settled their bills.

“Fifty nine percent of schools in the city will have their services restricted as they have neither responded nor settled their debts. Similar engagements are ongoing with industry and commerce,” said Mrs Mpofu.

She said the disconnections are targeted at consumers who are defaulting in their bill payments and are also not responding to other engagements efforts.

The council spokesperson further noted that while they were fully aware that residents were already enduring a stringent water shedding schedule, it is unfair for non-payers to continue to receive services for free.

“The worst-case scenario will be for the city to be indifferent to debtors and hence get starved of financial inflows resulting in service delivery failure. The call is for responsible citizenry.

“The city is in an unhealthy financial standing due to defaulting consumers. Council is owed over $200 billion in unpaid rates and service charges with Government owing eight percent of the debt, industry and commerce 32 percent and residents 60 percent of the total debt. This is chocking the council’s ability to deliver quality service to its residents and stakeholders,” said Mrs Mpofu.

She defended the disconnection drive saying that was all being done within the confines of the city’s by-laws, calling on the residents to familiarise themselves with some of these set regulations.

“The collection of debts is based on existing policies and by-laws of Council such as the Credit Control and Debt Management Policy, the Bulawayo (Drainage, Sewerage and Water) by-laws, and the water contract.

“It is therefore an enforcement of policies to ensure compliance. Consumers of council services are called upon to familiarise themselves with these policies and by-laws. Debt recovery strategies are also shared with policy makers through the relevant committees,” said the council spokesperson.

She said as per council guidelines, water disconnection was a last resort in the debt collection matrix, noting that the response to the other strategies of recovery had been disappointing.

“The process of collection employed by the City involves engagement with the consumers through telephone calls, SMS and call-in letters to discuss indebtedness, monthly bills to all customers, these bills communicate the services billed, the current month charge and the level of indebtedness.

“Council also issues final demands, handover to legal section, 24-hour notices to restrict services, this is in line with statutory instrument 390 of 1980 stating that before water is disconnected, consumers must be given a notice of 24 hours. Council does not disconnect water before notifying the residents,” said Mrs Mpofu.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro said the decision although a last resort was going to affect some schools with no alternative sources of water.

Bulawayo has 146 primary schools and 57 secondary schools. Sunday News