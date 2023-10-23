FOUR KILLED AS SHAFT COLLAPSES IN KAROI

FOUR people were killed after a mine shaft collapsed near De Troop mine in Chikuti last week Friday.

Three others survived the accident and are admitted at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

“I can confirm the mine accident at Chikuti that killed four people. Police are still conducting investigations,” national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in a telephone interview yesterday.

Meanwhile, the bodies of Jeremiah Jonga (20) and Agripa Phiri (24) were ferried to Hurungwe for burial yesterday.

Phiri will be buried at Katsaka village in Doro area while Jonga will be laid to rest at Kandengwa village.

Phiri’s distraught father, Smith Phiri, said the owners of the mine refused to help the family besides assurances that they were going to foot burial expenses including buying coffins.

The late Phiri had worked at the mine for nearly three months.

“The so-called mine owners had promised to help us bury my son but they never showed up. They never assisted us with anything. We are deeply concerned that they don’t care at all,” said the father.

As if Agrippa’s death was not enough for the Phiri family, his body was mixed up with one of his workmates.

“My late son’s body was ferried to Deve Point 4 and we had to go there before burial. We positively identified the body and we are now ferrying him to his final resting place at Katsaka village in Doro,” he added.

This is the latest mine collapse in Mashonaland West province where another similar mine shaft collapse claimed the lives of nine artisanal miners in Chegutu. The disaster site has since reportedly been sealed off after efforts to retrieve bodies of six missing miners proved futile. Newsday

















