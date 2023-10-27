EX MDC MP FINED FOR ASSAULT

FORMER MDC legislator Yvonne Musarurwa, who assaulted the chief of protocol of her party at a media conference in 2021, has been fined US$100 (or four months in jail) by a Harare magistrate.

Musarurwa attacked MDC-T’s chief of protocol Kudzanai Mashumba at a media conference in Harare after he wanted to expose party leader Mr Douglas Mwonzora’s alleged embezzlement of funds.

Musarurwa is said to have confronted Mr Mashumba, accusing him of not being a member of their party and allegedly went on to push him and he fell off a chair.

The court further heard that other people in the audience then advanced towards Mr Mashumba and assaulted him while Musarurwa was pretending to stop them.

Mr Mashumba sustained bruises on his hands and back as a result of the assault and had to seek medical assistance. Musarurwa, an ex-convict, was released in 2018 through Presidential amnesty after serving five years in prison for killing a police officer in Glen View, Harare.





