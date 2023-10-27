BETTING FIRM FAILS TO PAY PUNTER'S US$5K WIN

A betting company Bezbets has reportedly failed to pay a punter who claimed to have placed a bet and won more than US$5 000.

Since last year, the complainant (name withheld) said he has been placing bets of more than US$50 and won some of the bets.

According to his account, he once won more than $5 000 in March and has been withdrawing the money, until today when Bezbets reportedly refused to pay him his money.

Efforts to get a comment from Mr Bernard Zieve from the betting company were fruitless as he refused to talk to the media.

Several punters who visited The Herald accused Bezbets for failing to payout them because they had placed bets of more than US$50.

One of the punters who said he won US$5 400 today, said Bezbets have offered to pay out US$1 800 only, which is equivalent to US$50 per stake.

“They have been paying me my money all along using the same bets which I used to place similar bets. Today, because I have won more than US$5 000, they are now refusing to pay out. They now insist that that rules and regulations do not permit betting stakes that exceed US$50 per stake and yet all along I have been exceeding their so called limit. And they have been paying out.

“This is total fraud because they have not put a maximum stake on their terms and conditions policy. My worry is, why is it that they do not want to give my today after they have been giving me all my stakes before?” said the complaint.

According to the Bezbets terms, the minimum stake per transaction is pegged at $2 000 and it does not mention any USD stakes.

On Bezbets payout limits, a single bet is US$15 000. Herald





