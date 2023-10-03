COP WHO STOLE FROM ED'S FARM GETS BAIL

Justice Sunsley Zisengwe has granted ZWL$300 000 bail to a Police officer accused of stealing copper cables from President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Precabe Farm in Sherwood, Kwekwe.

Justice Zisengwe sitting at the High Court in Masvingo granted Constable Musa Mukuli bail on Friday. He is facing theft charges and contravening the Electricity Act.

Mukuli bail conditions are that he continues residing at ZRP Senga Camp and report at Gweru CID every Friday and not to interfere with State witnesses.

He was denied bail by Kwekwe Magistrate Samkelisiwe Gumbo before approaching the High Court.

Circumstances are that on September 14, 2023, around 11 pm, Mukuli, Brandon Ncube and William Wurayai stole solar panels from Brownland Eastate Farm, Sherwood in Kwekwe. The farm is next to Mnangagwa’s farm.

The trio allegedly hid the solar panels in a nearby bush. They were seen by Precabe Farm security guards.

Ncube and Wurayai escaped from the Silver Honda Fit they were travelling in leaving Mukuli who was arrested. The solar panels that the trio had hidden in a bush were recovered.

A water pump attendant at Precabe Farm, Liberty Lunga (43) identified Mukuli as one of the thieves who escaped after stealing copper cables from the farm on September 7, 2023.

Mukuli allegedly stole the coper cables from the farm’s pump house near Munyati River with three other accomplices who are still at large.

Lunga was conducting routine perimeter checks at the pump house when he allegedly saw Mukuli and his gang.

Mukuli is represented by Esau Mandipa of Mutatu and Mandipa Legal Practitioners. Masvingo Mirror