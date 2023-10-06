CHIVAYO CONTINUES TO SPLASH THE CASH

WICKNELL Chivayo yesterday gifted the ZIYA Cultural Arts Trust trio cast – Vharazipi, Chairman and Mbuya Mai John – US$10 000 cash each for their skits, which have kept people entertained in recent weeks.
Before yesterday’s gesture, Chivayo gave Masvingo’s
decorated Master of Ceremonies and Ndarama High teacher, David Masomere, a
brand new Toyota GD6 and a house.
He also donated a Toyota GD6 and house to Chief Hwenje for
his song “Mai Welly,” which has become a hit among Zimbabweans.
Last week, Chivayo shared a post on his social media
handles promising to honour Vharazipi and his two cast members.
And, exactly a week after he made the announcement,
Vharazipi and crew were each given US$10 000.
Added to that, they were given US$2000 for refuelling.
Vharazipi – real name David Mubaiwa – was ecstatic after he received the money.
“Basa raitwa nemukuru tinoritenda, tazviona asi sabhuku
vanofamba neshoka,” joked Vharazipi insinuating that he also needed a car.
Chivayo was surprised when he met Mbuya Mai John (Kumbirai
Chikonye) who was elegantly dressed as compared to the character who appears in
skits.
“The way she appears in videos, I thought she was an old
woman,” said Chivayo.
After the donations, the trio joined Chivayo and Chief
Hwenje for a group photo.
Chief Hwenje said he was happy that he was now a landlord,
although he could not reveal where he acquired the new house.
Chivayo has been splashing money on outstanding
personalities, with the latest being musicians and comedians.
H-Metro has been trying to secure an interview with Chivayo
to get an insight into why he has suddenly turned himself into such a “Good
Samaritan” and to get an idea of his source of income which has turned him into
a multi-millionaire. H Metro
