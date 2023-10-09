skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday, 9 October 2023
CCC MPs GO TO COURT
Monday, October 09, 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
CAR SMUGGLERS LAVISH LIFESTYLE LAID BARE
TINASHE Kanda, who spent a week in custody accused of being part of a cartel which was smuggling cars from South Africa into this country, h...
MY DAUGHTER-IN-LAW INSULTS ME : SHE CALLS ME ED
A Harare woman on Friday told a magistrate that her daughter-in-law was abusing her by calling her “ED”. Betty Chinyangare accused Mercy M...
HICHILEMA BANS OPPOSITION RALLIES
CHIDAWU'S SISTER SEEKS TO EXHUME HIS BODY AS ESTATE ROW RAGES
THE daughter of Zimbabwe’s construction tycoon, the late Oliver Chidawu, has objected to her mother’s bid to exhume her brother’s body from ...
WHY WE BOYCOTTED ED
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment